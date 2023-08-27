Watch CBS News
Local News

Driver injured after crashing minivan into home in Newmarket, New Hampshire

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

NEWMARKET, N.H. - A driver was taken to the hospital after crashing a minivan into home in Newmarket, New Hampshire on Saturday evening.

It happened at around 8:45 p.m. at the intersection of Lee Hook and Wadleigh Falls roads.

The fire department said everyone in the home was able to get out safely. The driver was extricated from the minivan and taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

It's unclear what caused the crash.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on August 27, 2023 / 6:03 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.