Driver injured after crashing minivan into home in Newmarket, New Hampshire

NEWMARKET, N.H. - A driver was taken to the hospital after crashing a minivan into home in Newmarket, New Hampshire on Saturday evening.

It happened at around 8:45 p.m. at the intersection of Lee Hook and Wadleigh Falls roads.

The fire department said everyone in the home was able to get out safely. The driver was extricated from the minivan and taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

It's unclear what caused the crash.