Man suspected of slapping women in popular New Hampshire park arrested

Nashua man charged with slapping several women in popular park

Nashua man charged with slapping several women in popular park

Nashua man charged with slapping several women in popular park

NASHUA, N.H. – Police in New Hampshire arrested a man they said was slapping women in a popular park over the course of nearly a week.

Mine Falls Park attacks

Five women reported assaults to Nashua police from October 11 to October 16. All of the assaults took place in Mine Falls Park, an expansive area used for walking and biking,

On Monday, police announced the arrest of 30-year-old Shane Totman. The Nashua Police Department said Totman, who was on a bike, was riding up behind women and hitting them on various parts of their body.

One of the women was pulled down to the ground. As the suspect rode off, the woman's friend was able to take a photo with her cellphone.

Police increased patriots in the park, which includes 325 acres of land.

Shane Totman of Nashua, New Hampshire. Nashua Police

Shane Totman arrested

On Friday, a man matching the suspect's description was seen riding an electric scooter through Mine Falls. The person was stopped by an officer and later identified as Totman. He denied being involved in the incidents and police could not confirm if he was the suspect.

Detectives used video surveillance from the area, and found that shortly after the October 16 attack, Totman rode his bike back to a home not far from the park. In the video, Totman was wearing the same clothing and riding the same bicycle as the suspect in the assaults.

After receiving an arrest warrant, police arrested Totman on Sunday.

Totman is scheduled to be arraigned Monday afternoon in Nashua Court.