Milton Williams could miss multiple weeks for Patriots, report says

The Patriots could be without a key member of their defense for several weeks. According to a report on Saturday, defensive tackle Milton Williams could miss time after he suffered an ankle injury Thursday against the New York Jets.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported that Williams could miss "multiple weeks" after suffering a high ankle sprain in the team's 27-14 win over the Jets.

Williams briefly attempted to come back into the game but was then ruled out. Though he was out for the game, Williams was clearly locked in on the action. When teammate Christian Barmore notched a sack later in the game, Williams celebrated on X, the social media website previously known as Twitter.

Head coach Mike Vrabel was asked after Thursday's game if Williams might have attempted to play again if the situation was different than a game that was largely controlled by New England.

"Maybe. I made a decision that we felt like we should probably just start treating that thing and get ahead of it and see where he's at here tomorrow, the next couple of days and try to weigh -- again, he wanted to try to go," Vrabel said. "He's out here standing with me when guys are coming in, and he's excited for them, so I appreciate his leadership, but I just made a decision that I felt like was best for the team for his instance."

Williams, who joined the Patriots this offseason on a massive four-year deal worth $104 million, has proven to be worth every penny. He's been a critical part of the Patriots' defense, which didn't allow a 50-yard runner until its matchup against Tampa Bay.

The positive news for Williams' injury is the timing. The Patriots play the Cincinnati Bengals a week from Sunday, followed by the New York Jets on Monday Night Football December 1. After those two games, the Patriots head into the bye week.

New England currently sits at 9-2 on the year, good for first place in the AFC East.