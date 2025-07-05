2 people killed, 1 injured in head-on car crash on popular road in Milton

Two people are dead and another is injured after a head-on crash involving two cars in Milton on Saturday.

It happened just before 4:30 p.m. on Randolph Avenue and Hillside Street. Police say that a man was driving a Mercedes-Benz northbound when it collided with a Toyota driving the other way. A third car was also hit by debris from the accident, according to the Norfolk District Attorney's Office. Parts of the cars could be seen littering the roadway and one of the cars' engines had been flung into a front yard.

Both the 71-year-old female driver of the Toyota and her 39-year-old male passenger died from their injuries. The 47-year-old driver of the Mercedes received serious injuries and was rushed to a Boston hospital.

The victims have not been identified. There is no more information available. Milton Police are investigating.

Randolph Avenue is also known as Route 28.

Neighbors say it's a deadly road

People who live on the street say that it is one of the most dangerous stretches of road in the state.

"As I said 30 years ago, suicide alley. You take a chance coming on this road, the police and the firefighters, my heart goes out to what they had to witness and endure," Diane Ditulio Agostino said.

Diane said that she has been asking that Randolphe Avenue be made safer for decades. She told WBZ-TV that she has lost track of how many accidents she has seen.

"I take photos and I would never post this one. This is so tragic. I've seen, I wouldn't be surprised if it's over 25 [accidents]."

She said she will continue to fight for a safer street in the hopes of preventing more accidents in the future.

"If we don't get this story out that Governor Healey or whatever governor is there tomorrow doesn't do something to stop this, we will have more people passing away before our eyes," Diane said.