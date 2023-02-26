Car crashes into Milton building, causing severe damage

MILTON -- A driver crashed into a building on Granite Avenue in Milton early Sunday morning, causing structural damage.

As of Sunday morning, the car was still lodged in the building. The accident happened around 2:30 a.m.

"Coming off the highway, [the driver] drove into the building. I think the icy conditions were kind of slippery. Upon investigation, we found out that the building was damaged severely," said Milton Fire Chief Mitchell Sumner.

According to the Milton Fire Department, the driver had minor injuries but did not need to be transported to the hospital.