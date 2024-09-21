High school football team manager with cerebral palsy hopes to become a coach

MILFORD - At one Massachusetts high school, all the football players are in agreement that their manager and mentor is the most important leader on the team.

Football fanatic

"It means the world, I love being part of this team," said Kingston Rowlands. The sophomore at Milford High School has cerebral palsy but that doesn't stop him from making a big impact on the team and helping the players out.

"He watches film, more than some of our actual players, and he knows what the opponents like to do, what they don't like to do," said running back Daniel Carvalho. "He's one of our most important players, I don't know where we'd be without him."

Head Coach Dale Olson describes Rowlands as a football fanatic.

"Thirty years I've been around high school football and I've never met a young man like Kingston. So Kingston's like our manager. He breaks down film. Highly, highly intelligent in the game of football."

"He inspires all of us on the team, he tells us how we have to do our best and then he'll let us know our mistakes," said linebacker Anthony Maietta.

Rowlands is on the sideline for every game and attends most practices. Something he doesn't have to do but loves to do.

Inspiring each other

"All the players, yes, they're my teammates but they're also just my friends," said Rowlands. "Coaching high school sports is more about helping the kids develop more than it is about the sport."

Rowlands said as much as he's inspired the team, the feeling is mutual. They've also inspired him to continue with his dream to one day coach.

"High school coaching, sports is about helping the kids more than it is about the sport," said Rowlands.

"After every practice, he'll give us a speech, after every game, he'll give us a speech. Sometimes even halftime. And it's just inspiring," said one of his teammates.

Rowlands has one more inspiring message for anyone going through challenges.

"Don't let the challenges stop you," said Rowlands. "Use that as motivation to work and one day you'll be like, I'll show you what I can do."