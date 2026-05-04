Video shows young bicyclist struck by car in Milford as police work to rein in reckless riding

Police in Milford, Massachusetts say they have responded to numerous 911 calls about kids on bikes in the town.

"People on e-bikes and bikes think they have the right of way all the time. You don't," Milford Police Chief Robert Tusino said. "It's literally a daily occurrence. People on e-bikes riding against traffic, through intersections, on sidewalks."

Just last week, video captured a juvenile riding a bike on East Main Street in Milford with a companion on an e-bike when the bicyclist was struck by a car. Police say moments before this crash the two were seen riding recklessly on the sidewalk and veering in and out of traffic. "You are not supposed ride a bike on a sidewalk, no protective gear on, then they come right out into the street into oncoming traffic on the wrong side of the road," he said.

No one was seriously injured in the crash, but Milford Police have had several incidents of kids riding in groups and disrupting traffic, putting themselves and drivers in danger.

A young bicyclist was struck by a car on East Main Street in Milford, Massachusetts. CBS Boston

"This is a problem that all the communities are facing especially here in Milford. After school hours everybody is getting together, they're going out on their bikes, e-bike or not, and there is a total disregard for what the rules of the road pertaining to bikes are," Chief Tusino said.

In October, a teen e-bike rider was charged after he ran a red light and collided with a car in Milford.

Nikita Wolshin says she's seen these bikers on the road. "I know the school has told parents these e-bikes and scooters shouldn't be on sidewalks. So, kids are going on the road to accommodate that, however they are not very savvy with traffic and cars. I know that whenever I see them, I drive very slow, and you have to go way around them," she said.

Nikita actually owns an e-bike and knows how dangerous they can be. "I am the only one who uses it and it goes like 22 mph so my kids are not allowed to ride it, it's too dangerous," she said.

Chief Tusino recently met with the school committee to try and rein in this group of middle school kids who are putting themselves at risk. He says he would like to use video of the recent crash as a teaching moment. "Going the wrong way down one-way streets, through stop signs, through red lights and intersections, and it's not a matter of if, it's a matter of when," Chief Tusino said.

Nikita said she would like to see more rules put in place. "Like are kids allowed to ride these scooters to school or eliminate that?" she said.

Police say no charges will be filed in last week's crash on East Main Street.