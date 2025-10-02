Teen e-bike rider charged after being hit by car in Milford, crash caught on video

Teen e-bike rider charged after being hit by car in Milford

Milford police are raising concerns about e-bike crashes, after three incidents in the town in just two days. Police say a teen boy is facing several charges after he ran a red light and collided with a car with a green light at an intersection on Main Street on Wednesday.

The teenager is seen on video rolling onto the ground as the car runs over the bike.

"If that car had went over him completely, we're having much different conversation. This is a fatal accident," said Milford Police Chief Robbie Tusino.

Police say the teen was fortunate to walk away unharmed, but he wasn't lucky enough to get away without charges.

Investigators say the teen wasn't wearing a helmet, he was on the sidewalk and the e-bike was modified so it goes faster.

"This is a problem that it just seems to be escalating, and we see these accidents all the time," said Chief Tusino. "Today alone, we had two other e-bike accidents."

At Milford Park, where e-bikes and scooters aren't allowed on the walkways, bike rider Christine Daddario heard about the crashes and saw the video.

"They're going so fast, and I usually have my son on my bike and they're zipping past us not even paying attention like I just feel like they need to be more cautious," said Daddario. "The e-bikes are crazy, they're going down streets, they're not even looking, they're not wearing helmets."

E-bike rules in Massachusetts

Police say parents should know the rules in Massachusetts.

You must be 16 years old to ride an e-bike with a license or learner's permit, e-bikes can't travel faster than 25 miles per hour and all riders under the age of 17 must wear a helmet and riders must obey the same traffic laws as motor vehicles.

"The problem is now is they're readily available online, anybody can get them, they modify them, so they go as fast as 40 miles an hour," said Chief Tusino. "Add 40 miles an hour out on the street, no helmet, no control – it's a recipe for disaster."

To avoid a disaster, police say it's worth it for parents to have the conversations with their kids.

"The parents need to take care of their kids more because it's very dangerous for them and for everybody," said parent Theresa Almeida.

Police say the teenager is facing several charges including operating to endanger and unlicensed operation. The driver of the car in the video is not facing any charges.