Milford armed robbery suspect arrested after standoff

MILFORD - A Milford neighborhood was put on lockdown as police arrested one of the men who allegedly robbed a store at gunpoint last week. Police spent hours searching a home on West Street before arresting 26-year-old Daniel Generoso.

Neighbors who were ordered to shelter in place say they were terrified watching this happen. "I am doing the best I can, but you know, as I said I'm nervous," said Ti Ferrelli.

Ferrelli spent hours waiting in anguish to get home to her 89-year-old mother. She's a caretaker for her at their home on West Street, right next to the home police descended on Monday afternoon.

Daniel Generoso, 26, was arrested in connection with an armed robbery in Milford Milford Police Department

"My brother looked out the bathroom window and he said you will not believe this. I am looking at the neighbor's house next door and there is a man with a rifle in the backyard. I said pull the shade down please," Ferrelli said.

After what police describe as a prolonged standoff, they arrested Generoso inside his home. Not long after, police could be seen searching rooms inside.

Investigators say Generoso was involved in an armed robbery on Tuesday, January 9. It happened at Aroma Brazil, a popular grocery store in town.

Surveillance video shows two gunmen enter the store. One orders an employee to empty the cash register as the other holds a different employee at near gunpoint, threatening anyone who tried calling police.

Surveillance video shows gunmen rob Aroma Brazil in Milford Milford Police Department

Police say a third man was waiting outside in a getaway car. Milford police say the men got away with a large sum of cash. It's unclear what role Generoso allegedly played in the robbery.

The alleged robbers appeared to keep a low profile for the past week, but something brought police and a SWAT team to the home Monday afternoon.

Neighbors say they know little about Generoso but feel uneasy knowing two other people are still on the run.

The tense and sprawling response is unsettling for many like Ferrelli, who was finally able to reunite with her mother. "It was just a scary experience to have something like that going on," Ferrelli said.

Milford police have not said what Generoso is charged with. Investigators are continuing to search for the other two men involved.