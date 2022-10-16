Mike Vrabel writes sternly worded email asking for consistent officiating

Patriots GameDay: Scott Zolak says there is no QB controversy in New England

Patriots GameDay: Scott Zolak says there is no QB controversy in New England

Patriots GameDay: Scott Zolak says there is no QB controversy in New England

BOSTON -- NFL officiating is once again in the spotlight. If it feels like an annual event ... that's because it more or less does become an issue every season in the NFL.

While that's just a way of life in the NFL, Titans head coach and former Patriots star linebacker Mike Vrabel is hopeful that it can be better.

According to Adam Schefter, Vrabel sent out an email to every NFL coach, every NFL GM, and the NFL officiating department with a simple request: Be better.

"I appreciate the time and energy that goes into these videos," Vrabel wrote, per Schefter, "but I suggest we devote every minute of our officiating departments' time ensuring our officiating crews are as well trained in the clarifications we worked to create in the off season and that each crew is as consistent as possible. Thank you."

While office workers around the globe could have related if Vrabel had accidentally hit "reply all" on his email, Schefter reported that the email was sent to such a large group intentionally. According to Schefter, Vrabel wanted "to send a message and emphasize that the NFL needs to clean up its officiating mistakes. His message echoes a constant refrain from multiple league executives and coaches who are looking for more consistency in officiating."

Last week, a Grady Jarrett roughing the passer penalty for tackling Tom Brady thrust officiating issues into the forefront, followed by a big roughing the passer penalty called on Chris Jones on a strip-sack of Derek Carr on Monday night.

The NFL sent executive vice president Troy Vincent onto the ESPN pregame show Sunday to discuss officiating matters, and Vincent said that the league supported both of those controversial calls.

At the same time, a consistent standard has obviously not applied across the league ...

Brady “roughing the passer”

vs

Mahomes sack pic.twitter.com/XI73E4HPwM — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) October 11, 2022

... and until it does, frustration around the league -- from fans and coaches alike -- is sure to continue.