Details emerge on Mike Gesicki's contract, incentives with Patriots

FOXBORO -- Mike Gesicki's one-year deal with the Patriots could be worth up to $9 million. But the tight end is going to have to earn it if he wants to hit that figure.

Half of that $9 million is tied up into a number of incentive, as reported by Doug Kyed of A to Z Sports on Friday.

Gesicki will receive a $300,000 bonus if he reaches certain statistical thresholds during the season. He'll get that loot if he catches 40, 50, 60, and 70 passes throughout the season. Gesicki's career-high for catches in a season is 73, which he did two years ago for the Dolphins. He had just 32 catches last season, and has averaged 48 receptions a year over his five NFL seasons.

He'll get another $300,000 if he surpasses 450 receiving yards, 550 receiving yards, 650 receiving yards, and 750 receiving yards. His career-high for receiving yards came in 2022, when Gesicki racked up 780 yards for Miami. He took a step back last season with just 362 receiving yards, his lowest total since his rookie season.

There are also playing time incentives built into the contract. If Gesicki plays 46 percent of New England's snaps, he'll get a $350,000 bonus. That will increase to $400,000 if he plays between 53 percent and 60 percent of the team's snaps, and bump up to $450,000 should Gesicki play 70 percent of the team's snaps, and $500,000 if he hits 80 percent.

Gesicki's highest usage came in 2022, when he played 72 percent of Miami's offensive snaps. He was down to just 45 percent of Miami's snaps last season, and played 65 percent and 62 percent, respectively, in 2019 and 2020.

Basically, to get the full $9 million in 2023, Gesicki will have to play over 80 percent of New England's offensive snaps while hauling in at least 70 catches and picking up at least 750 receiving yards. Much like the contract the team gave receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, Gesicki is going to have to earn a good chunk of his money by playing well for the Patriots.