Man charged with murder after stabbing inside Middleboro, Massachusetts home

One person was killed and a second person is charged with murder after a fight and stabbing inside a Middleboro, Massachusetts home Saturday night.

It happened around 8 p.m. inside a home on Fairview Street.

Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz said on Sunday that 41-year-old Andrew Horsman has been identified as the suspect and was taken into custody without incident not far from the home. Horsman is charged with one count of murder.

Cruz identified the victim as 66-year-old Paul Pomerleau. According to investigators, Pomerleau was stabbed multiple times. He was rushed to Morton Hospital, but pronounced dead within an hour of the violent incident.

According to the district attorney, Pomerleau was in a long-term relationship with Horsman's mother.

Witnesses told detectives that an argument at the home led up to the deadly stabbing.

Horsman is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Wareham District Court.

No further information is currently available.

Middleboro is a town of about 24,000 people located nearly 40 miles south of Boston.