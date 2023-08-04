Watch CBS News
Local News

Man and grandson doing yardwork killed when SUV veers off Maine road

/ AP

SANFORD, Maine — Police are investigating a fatal crash in Maine in which an SUV veered off a road and killed a man and his grandson.

The crash happened on Wednesday afternoon in Sanford and killed Michael Gilbar, 65, of Jericho, Vermont, and his 15-year-old grandson, police said. The two were working in the yard of Gilbar's summer home, the Portland Press Herald reported.

Gilbar was transported by ambulance to Sanford Seacoast Regional Airport for transport to a hospital but was pronounced dead, police said. The teenager, who police did not name, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not named the driver, who they said was transported to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

First published on August 4, 2023 / 11:17 AM

© 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.