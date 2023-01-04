Miami Marlins reportedly pursuing Red Sox' Triston Casas

BOSTON -- When the Red Sox released Eric Hosmer from their roster, it appeared to be an indication that the team was opening the door for Triston Casas to be the primary first baseman in 2023.

The Miami Marlins may have other hopes.

According to Barry Jackson and Craig Mish of the Miami Herald, the Marlins "appear open to dealing a significant player on their roster for first baseman Triston Casas."

According to the report, the Marlins "might be willing" to part with one of their top pitchers, a group that would include Pablo Lopez, Trevor Rogers and Edward Cabrera.

Casas, who will turn 23 this month, appeared in 27 games at the big league level last year, hitting just .197 but posting a .766 OPS in his 95 plate appearances with 19 walks, one double, and five home runs.

He batted .273 with an .863 OPS in 72 games at Triple-A Worcester, with 20 doubles and 11 home runs. In his minor league career (284 games), he's hit 46 home runs, 64 doubles and nine triples.

The 26-year-old Lopez went 10-10 with a 3.75 ERA last year and owns a 3.94 career ERA in 94 starts since 2018. Rogers, 25, went 4-11 with a 5.47 ERA last year, but he was an All-Star in 2021, when he was 7-8 with a 2.64 ERA in 25 starts. The 24-year-old Cabrera is 6-7 with a 3.77 ERA in 21 career starts.

The Red Sox lost Xander Bogaerts, Nathan Eovaldi, J.D. Martinez, and Rich Hill this offseason, and they added Masataka Yoshida and Kenley Jansen. Their overall direction or plan remains a bit unclear from the outside, so it's equally unclear how eager the team would be to move Casas for pitching.