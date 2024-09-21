Methuen Mayor Neil Perry dies after health battles, office announces

METHUEN - The office of the Methuen Mayor announced that Mayor Neil Perry had passed away on Saturday after battling poor health.

Neil Perry in 2021. He served as mayor for four years. Methuen Mayor Neil Perry

The office commended the leader in a statement for tackling his recent health battles.

"Mayor Perry has fought many health battles over the last several years but came back from each of them with renewed vigor to tackle, in his own words, the greatest job he ever had: being the mayor of the great City of Methuen," his office said in a statement.

In a Facebook video from March 2023, Perry announced that he would be returning to work remotely after being admitted to a rehab hospital after an "experience that happened to me during a routine dialysis appointment."

His office said his last and "perhaps greatest" achievement as mayor was the city's purchase of the historic Searles Estate. Perry was a native of Methuen and first became mayor in January 2020.

At-large city councilor David P. Beauregard, Jr. will be acting mayor until a special election can be held within the next 60 days.

More information will be available in the coming days, according to his office.

Massachusetts officials send condolences

Officials in Massachusetts took to social media to react and remember Neil Perry.

Governor Maura Healey gave her condolences on X, "Mayor Perry was a wonderful and caring person and a great leader. He believed in and gave so much to his community. He will be dearly missed."

United States Senator Ed Markey said on X, "I'm grieving the loss of Mayor Perry. He loved Methuen deeply and was a steadfast advocate for the city and its families. I am grateful for his service and partnership. My thoughts are with his loved ones and the people of Methuen."

Representative Lori Trahan released a statement saying in part "Everyone in the Commonwealth knew that no matter the situation, Neil never backed down from a fight if it was in the best interest of hardworking families in Methuen. We will sorely miss his leadership, his determination, and his resilience, and my heart goes out to his family and friends mourning this tremendous loss."