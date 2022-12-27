Man who once lived on streets gives back to community with Merrimack Valley Dream Center

LOWELL - Julio Meran has been through some tough times

"For many many years, I used to be a drug user. Heroin, IV user for many years, injecting heroin. Living in the streets, under the bridges," he told WBZ-TV.

The good news, he got clean and decided to give back. Meran is the founder of the Merrimack Valley Dream Center. They are on the ground, in the community and helping the homeless.

"I felt God's calling saying you know where I took you out of, I'm bringing you back. You know to be able to bring hope and joy and love to those that are in need," Meran said.

The dream center does a couple of game changing things in this fight. First, they come to you.

"As you see in Lawrence, there is a lot of lack of transportation. Not being able to get there so, to be able to bring it to where the door steps are or a few steps from it, for what I hear it's a huge help," Meran said.

Among the many programs that they offer is a mobile shower unit

"There's going to be an attachment that has washers and dryers. So that way when they take a shower, and they are doing their thing in privacy, they are able to have their clothes washed," Meran told WBZ.

This absolutely changes lives.

"I remember seeing these individuals going in and the way they were looking and feeling. Then going in and they were taking their private showers and shaved and when they came out, you could see the spirit was lifted and their eyes and I could say was, wow."

For more information about the center, visit their website.

