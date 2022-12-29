Watch CBS News
Some stores to reopen day after rockslide at Merrimack Premium Outlets in New Hampshire

MERRIMACK, N.H. - Some stores at the Merrimack Premium Outlets in New Hampshire will reopen Thursday, a day after a rockslide damaged a natural gas system and shut down the shopping center.

The fire department was called to the outlets just after 7 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a gas leak. When they arrived, they found part of a rock wall behind one of the buildings had collapsed and hit a gas line.

The gas was shut off and the complex did not open for the day. No one was hurt.

Utility crews have been working to safely remove the rocks without triggering another slide so they can make repairs.

Twenty stores at the outlets will reopen Thursday. A full list is available on their website.

