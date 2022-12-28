Watch CBS News
Rockslide shuts down Merrimack Outlets in New Hampshire

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

MERRIMACK, N.H. - A rockslide shut down the Merrimack Outlets in New Hampshire Wednesday morning.

The fire department was called to the shopping center just after 7 a.m. for a report of a gas leak.

When they arrived, they found a rockslide behind one of the buildings had "impacted" the gas line there.

rockslide2.jpg
This rockslide shut down the Merrimack Outlets Wednesday morning. CBS Boston

The gas was shut off and the outlets did not open for the morning. No one was hurt.

"We are currently working with Liberty Utilities and Eversource to make the area safe and restore utilities," the fire department said in a Facebook post. "This is a dynamic and ongoing scene."

First published on December 28, 2022 / 9:55 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

