Rockslide shuts down Merrimack Outlets in New Hampshire

MERRIMACK, N.H. - A rockslide shut down the Merrimack Outlets in New Hampshire Wednesday morning.

The fire department was called to the shopping center just after 7 a.m. for a report of a gas leak.

When they arrived, they found a rockslide behind one of the buildings had "impacted" the gas line there.

This rockslide shut down the Merrimack Outlets Wednesday morning. CBS Boston

The gas was shut off and the outlets did not open for the morning. No one was hurt.

"We are currently working with Liberty Utilities and Eversource to make the area safe and restore utilities," the fire department said in a Facebook post. "This is a dynamic and ongoing scene."