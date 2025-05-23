Man with history of sex offenses accused of peering into Massachusetts college dorm rooms

With a long history of sex offenses, 39-year-old Tyler Jacquard of Melrose was back in a courtroom, this time charged with being a "peeping Tom" on April 29 and May 2, allegedly peering into first floor dorm rooms at Merrimack College in Andover.

"The officer observed a person with a light blue hooded sweatshirt outside the bedroom windows of that townhouse," said Essex County Assistant District Attorney Brian Barrett.

Incidents at other colleges

It wasn't long before police uncovered the disturbing history that now has Jacquard tagged as a Level 3 sex offender, including peeping Tom charges on several college campuses from Wellesley to Boston University to Endicott College.

"In November of 2018 Mr. Jacquard was arrested after being found on the Endicott College campus in Beverly after a female student had reported awakening from her sleep in her dorm room to Mr. Jacquard standing in a hoodie at the foot of her bed," said Barrett.

Former Melrose Police Chief Michael Lyle has had his own run-in with Jacquard. "Obviously the system is failing him and it's failing all the victims out there," said Lyle.

He was arrested in Melrose in another peeping Tom case, and Lyle says he wants to know why Jacquard is always back on the street. "He's a repeat offender gosh only knows what he can do next," Lyle said. "We thought once the Melrose case was closed that we'd never see him again and here he is again."

Convictions for sex offenses

In fact, Jacquard has had about 20 interactions with the criminal justice system with ten convictions ranging from peeping Tom (disorderly conduct) charges to publicly committing sex acts.

"Because of the number of convictions for sex offenses this defendant is now facing the possibility of commitment as a sexually dangerous person for one day to life," said Barrett.

Asked to describe how dangerous he believes Jacquard is, former Chief Lyle said, "He's the highest and mostly likely to reoffend, that says it all right there."

For now, Jacquard remains behind bars unable to make $15,000 bail in these latest cases at Merrimack College, facing yet another court date next month.