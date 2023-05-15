CDC: Mental health of teens may be improving

BOSTON -- Here's some encouraging news: the mental health of teens may be improving.

According to new CDC data, teen visits to the ER for mental health conditions, suicide-related behaviors, and drug overdoses declined by 11% between 2021 and 2022, especially among females.

A number of factors may be at play. School and community activities have essentially back to pre-pandemic levels, so now kids are much more engaged socially and less isolated.

Families, in general, are under less stress, so there is less tension at home. And many kids who have been suffering from depression, anxiety, and other mental health conditions have received some support.

That said, as of last fall, the weekly emergency room visits among females were still at or higher than pre-pandemic levels, so parents, teachers, pediatricians, and counselors must continue to monitor teens for mental distress and intervene as early as possible.