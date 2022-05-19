Watch CBS News
Mendon Police issue reminder that "GPS isn't always right" after driver led down gas pipeline

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

MENDON – Police in Mendon said a delivery driver followed his GPS about 900 feet off the road and down a gas pipeline after his GPS steered him wrong.

"As a reminder, GPS isn't always right," police said.

After driving down the pipeline, the man "found himself with nowhere else to go."

Fortunately both the car and property avoided serious damage.

Police said drivers should always check twice before following your GPS down a dirt path.

