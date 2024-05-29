Massachusetts researchers find memory loss may predict brain changes associated with Alzheimer's

BOSTON - Researchers in Massachusetts have found that complaints of memory loss by patients or their loved ones could predict changes in the brain associated with Alzheimer's disease.

Researchers at Mass General Brigham took 675 volunteers who were at risk for Alzheimer's disease but not diagnosed with it and had them and a partner fill out questionnaires about cognitive function. Each participant also underwent special brain imaging.

They found that reports of memory loss by patients and their partners were associated with the accumulation of a protein in the brain called tau, a hallmark of Alzheimer's disease. This provides further evidence that changes in the brain start well before patients show clinical symptoms that can be detected by a healthcare provider.

They say as soon as a patient or family member notices signs of persistent memory loss, it's important to bring it up with their doctor.