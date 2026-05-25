What's open and what's closed on Memorial Day in Massachusetts?

It's Memorial Day today in Massachusetts.

The state and federal holiday is a day of remembrance for the men and women who gave their lives while serving in the country's armed forces. There are displays to honor the fallen, such as the 37,000 American flags planted on Boston Common, and parades and ceremonies happening in towns across the state.

Here's a look at what's open and what's closed for Memorial Day in Massachusetts:

Is the post office open today?

Since Memorial Day is a federal holiday, the post office is closed.

Are stores open on Memorial Day?

While blue laws in Massachusetts require retailers to close on some holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas, most stores are open for normal hours on Memorial Day.

Are supermarkets open today?

Market Basket, Big Y and other grocery stores are open normal hours today. Pharmacies inside supermarkets may have limited hours.

Massachusetts liquor stores Memorial Day hours

Under Massachusetts law, liquor stores cannot sell alcohol until after noon on Memorial Day.

Is the RMV open today?

All RMV offices and serve centers in Massachusetts are closed on Monday.

Are schools open in Massachusetts today?

Memorial Day is a holiday for Massachusetts public schools.

Are libraries open today?

Libraries are generally closed for Memorial Day.

MBTA Memorial Day schedule

MBTA subway and bus service will run on a Sunday schedule. The Commuter Rail will run on a weekend schedule. The Hingham/Hull/Logan to Boston ferry will be a on a Sunday schedule, while the East Boston, Charlestown, Lynn, Winthrop and Quincy ferries are on a weekend schedule.