What's open and closed for Memorial Day 2026? See which stores are operating this holiday.

Americans are preparing to fire up their grills, head to the beach or dust off their picnic blankets this weekend to celebrate Memorial Day, the unofficial start of summer.

For those hosting or attending a gathering, the holiday weekend may also require a quick dash to the store to pick up food and other last-minute items.

Check out the list below to see which retailers are open on Monday, May 25. Remember to check local store hours before heading over, as they may vary by location.

Is Target open on Memorial Day?

Yes, Target stores will be open during regular hours on Monday, a spokesperson confirmed.

Is Walmart open on Memorial Day?

Yes, Walmart is open on Memorial Day. Most stores are open from 6 a.m. until 11 p.m. in their local time zones.

Is Costco open on Memorial Day?

Costco warehouses will be closed on Monday, according to a company spokesperson.

Which retailers and fast-food stores are open on Memorial Day?

Applebee's

Burger King

CVS Pharmacy

Chick-fil-A

Dollar General

Home Depot

HomeGoods

Homesense

JCPenney

Kohl's

Lowe's

Macy's

Marshalls

McDonald's

Michaels

Petco

Sierra

TJ Maxx

Which grocery stores are open on Memorial Day?

ALDI

Food Lion

Kroger

Stop & Shop

Trader Joe's

Wegmans

Whole Foods

Which places are closed on Memorial Day?

Non-essential government offices

Post offices

Certain UPS retail locations may be closed, according to the UPS website

FedEx will have modified hours, while some locations may be closed entirely, according to the delivery giant's website

Is the stock market open?

The stock market will be closed in observance of Memorial Day, according to the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq websites. Trading will resume on Tuesday, May 26.