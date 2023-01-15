Watch CBS News
Melrose teacher contract negotiations continue as strike looms

Melrose teacher contract negotiations continue as strike looms
MELROSE - There was still no deal Saturday night as contract negotiations continued in Melrose aimed at avoiding a potential teachers' strike.

On Friday, the Melrose Education Association voted to strike starting Tuesday if they can't come to a contract agreement with the city.

Educators in Melrose have been working without a contract since June 30, 2022. 

Public employees are prohibited from striking in Massachusetts. The union is planning a rally for 1 p.m. Sunday.

Lisa Donovan, president of the Melrose Education Association tells WBZ they're asking for a cost-of-living increase.

First published on January 14, 2023 / 7:06 PM

