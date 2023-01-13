Teachers in Melrose vote to begin strike on Tuesday

MELROSE - Melrose Public School teachers plan to hit the picket line on Tuesday if they don't have a ratified contract by then.

On Friday afternoon, members of the Melrose Education Association, with over 90% of the membership present, voted 99% to authorize a strike.

Earlier this week, the MEA voted no confidence in Melrose Mayor Paul Brodeur and the school committee, saying contract negotiations have been brought to a standstill. The union says members have been working without a contract since June.

The mayor said he is committed to the students and teachers and says the district has reached out to schedule mediation dates.

Union members are planning a rally on Sunday afternoon.