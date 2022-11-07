Watch CBS News
Local News

Melrose Police searching for man who shot 2 people Sunday night

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

CBS News Live
CBS News Boston Live

MELROSE — Melrose Police are actively looking for a man who shot two people on Sunday night that he allegedly knew. 

Officers say two men were shot in their "lower extremities" in the area of Waverly Place around 7:30 p.m. The two men were taken to nearby hospitals, and as of Sunday night, their status is unknown.

The suspect is being described by police as a "white male with a beard, 130-140 pounds, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt." 

Police believe the suspect and the two men who were shot knew each other and don't believe the shooting was a random act. 

Officers also believe the suspect is still armed.

This is a developing story.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on November 6, 2022 / 9:58 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.