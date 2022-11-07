Melrose Police searching for man who shot 2 people Sunday night

MELROSE — Melrose Police are actively looking for a man who shot two people on Sunday night that he allegedly knew.

Officers say two men were shot in their "lower extremities" in the area of Waverly Place around 7:30 p.m. The two men were taken to nearby hospitals, and as of Sunday night, their status is unknown.

The suspect is being described by police as a "white male with a beard, 130-140 pounds, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt."

Police believe the suspect and the two men who were shot knew each other and don't believe the shooting was a random act.

Officers also believe the suspect is still armed.

This is a developing story.