Megan Hilty performs in Concord, says "there's a little bit of everything" at her show

Two-time Tony nominee Megan Hilty is performing in Concord, Massachusetts this weekend, with two shows at The Umbrella Arts Center.

With fewer than 350 seats in the theater, Hilty told WBZ she loves the chance to be close to the audience, saying, "I think it is that intimacy that I really like about it, because the whole point of doing these concerts is to get to know the artists behind the characters that they play, and so the more intimate the better."

Most recently, Hilty starred in "Death Becomes Her" on Broadway.

You may also know her from her roles as Glinda in "Wicked," playing Ivy Lynn in NBC's "Smash," or her appearances with the Boston Pops.

At her concerts, Hilty explains audiences get to hear a little storytelling with the songs.

"It's really, really, really important to set them up appropriately, otherwise it's just another song," Hilty said. "So, in my shows in particular, every single song has an anecdote, some type of context about why it's important to me. And hopefully that makes people receive it in a very different way. Even if you've seen Wicked a million times, you've never heard popular like this."

You can also expect to hear much more than show tunes.

"I have a very eclectic career, from Broadway, country, western music, standards. And so, you really, when you come to my shows, there's a little bit of everything," Hilty said. "I was also trained classically. I thought I was going to be an opera singer growing up, so I always try to throw something in there because nobody will even let me audition for playing a soprano. So, these are my shows, so I get to do what I want."

If you missed the shows at the Umbrella Arts Center, Hilty will be back in New England this summer. She's set to perform in Provincetown on Sunday, July 5.