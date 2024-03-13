Mega Millions $1 million winning ticket sold in Quincy, Massachusetts

QUINCY - There was no winner in the Mega Millions drawing Tuesday night, but someone in Massachusetts did win $1 million in the game.

According to the state lottery, that winning ticket was bought at Kam Man Food in Quincy.

How to win $1 million

To win $1 million in Mega Millions, you have to match all five of the numbers known as the "white balls." To win the entire jackpot, you also have to have the "mega ball' number.

The winning numbers drawn Tuesday were 2-16-31-57-64 and the mega ball was 24.

The Mega Millions jackpot now stands at $792 million for Friday night's drawing. The one-time, lump sum cash value of the prize is up to $381.8 million.

Mega Millions odds

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.

Drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday night. Tickets are sold in 45 states, including Massachusetts, for $2 each.