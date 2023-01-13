Mega Millions jackpot at $1.35 billion for Friday night's drawing
BOSTON - The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday night's drawing is a whopping $1.35 billion. It's is the second largest prize in the game's history.
The one-time cash payout option that most winners take is now $707.9 million.
There have now been 25 Mega Millions drawings since the jackpot was last won back on October 14.
Tickets are $2 each. Drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m.
The odds of winning Mega Millions are one in 302.6 million.
