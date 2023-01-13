Mega Millions jackpot at $1.35 billion for Friday night's drawing

BOSTON - The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday night's drawing is a whopping $1.35 billion. It's is the second largest prize in the game's history.

The one-time cash payout option that most winners take is now $707.9 million.

There have now been 25 Mega Millions drawings since the jackpot was last won back on October 14.

Tickets are $2 each. Drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m.

The odds of winning Mega Millions are one in 302.6 million.