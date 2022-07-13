Watch CBS News
Local News

Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $480M after no Tuesday winner

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $440M after no winner drawn
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $480M after no winner drawn 00:17

BOSTON – Good news if you were hoping for an even bigger Mega Millions jackpot.

No one won Tuesday night's drawing, which would have come with a prize of $440 million.

The winning numbers were 4-7-10-45-65 and a Megaplier of 12.

The next drawing will be Friday night.

The new jackpot is now worth an estimated $480 million dollars. That would have a cash option of 276 million.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on July 13, 2022 / 6:30 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.