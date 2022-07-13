Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $480M after no Tuesday winner
BOSTON – Good news if you were hoping for an even bigger Mega Millions jackpot.
No one won Tuesday night's drawing, which would have come with a prize of $440 million.
The winning numbers were 4-7-10-45-65 and a Megaplier of 12.
The next drawing will be Friday night.
The new jackpot is now worth an estimated $480 million dollars. That would have a cash option of 276 million.
