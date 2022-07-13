Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $480M after no Tuesday winner

Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $480M after no winner drawn

BOSTON – Good news if you were hoping for an even bigger Mega Millions jackpot.

No one won Tuesday night's drawing, which would have come with a prize of $440 million.

The winning numbers were 4-7-10-45-65 and a Megaplier of 12.

The next drawing will be Friday night.

The new jackpot is now worth an estimated $480 million dollars. That would have a cash option of 276 million.