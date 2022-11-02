Medford man arrested in connection with attempted break-ins near Merrimack College

Police make arrest in connection to break-ins near Merrimack College

Police make arrest in connection to break-ins near Merrimack College

NORTH ANDOVER - A Medford man has been arrested in connection with reports of break-ins at off campus apartments near Merrimack College.

North Andover Police say video evidence and social media posts led them to 26-year-old Adam Auditore.

On Monday, police responded to Royal Crest Estates for reports of two attempted break-ins and three break-ins at apartments occupied by Merrimack College students. No one was injured.

Auditore was arrested on two counts of attempted breaking and entering in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony and one count of trespassing.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and future criminal charges are anticipated.