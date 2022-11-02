Watch CBS News
Medford man arrested in connection with attempted break-ins near Merrimack College

By CBSBoston.com Staff

NORTH ANDOVER - A Medford man has been arrested in connection with reports of break-ins at off campus apartments near Merrimack College. 

North Andover Police say video evidence and social media posts led them to 26-year-old Adam Auditore. 

On Monday, police responded to Royal Crest Estates for reports of two attempted break-ins and three break-ins at apartments occupied by Merrimack College students. No one was injured. 

Man accused of entering apartments at Royal Crest Estates in North Andover CBS Boston

Auditore was arrested on two counts of attempted breaking and entering in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony and one count of trespassing. 

Police say the investigation is ongoing and future criminal charges are anticipated.  

