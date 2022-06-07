"Hungry bear, don't care": Police issue warning after bear snags McDonald's from NH car

JACKSON, N.H. – Police in New Hampshire issued a warning after a hungry bear snagged a bag of discarded McDonald's from a car and chowed down.

Jackson Police said the "Brazen Bruin" helped itself to the bag of food near Yesterday's Restaurant.

A bear eats McDonald's on top of a car in New Hampshire. Jackson Police

Video shows the bear on top of the car hood, eating the fast food before heading off into the woods.

Police said people should keep windows up, doors locked and cars clear of snacks.