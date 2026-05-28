MBTA commuters brace for World Cup impact: "I'm not coming into Boston on those days"

Major changes are coming to the MBTA ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with Commuter Rail riders expected to face disruptions on match days in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

The MBTA said there will be no Commuter Rail service to Foxboro or between Readville and Windsor Gardens during World Cup matches as trains are redirected to transport fans to and from the stadium. Shuttle buses will be used to supplement the suspended rail service for regular commuters.

"We've been taking the Commuter Rail for the past four days, three days and it's been pretty smooth, so I can't imagine what it's like without having that accessible, and I know a bus just wouldn't cut it for me personally," said commuter Lucas Brandao.

Some riders said the disruptions are significant enough that they plan to avoid traveling to Boston altogether on match days.

"I'm not coming into Boston on those days, no way," said commuter Harry Joshi. "But good luck to the people going to the games."

City officials are also preparing for increased pedestrian traffic around South Station. Boston plans to close a busy two-block stretch of Summer Street outside the station for 10-hour periods during match days to accommodate crowds expected to move through the area.

World Cup matches in Foxboro, Massachusetts. CBS Boston

"We're in a big city. I mean, look around now, there's a lot of people, so just imagine at the time of the matches," Brandao said.

Not all commuters and residents are concerned about the temporary closures and transportation changes.

"A lot of things get shut down here. We can make our way around," said Boston resident Montez Lacombe. "I'm Haitian, so Haiti is in there (the World Cup) so I'm really happy to see it. I think it'll be alright. Everybody can maneuver and we'll be good."

The earliest service impacts for people who work weekends are expected Saturday, June 13, during the match between Haiti and Scotland. Weekday commuters will first be affected Tuesday, June 16, when Iraq faces Norway.