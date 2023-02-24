Police seek pair in alleged anti-Asian assault at MBTA station
SOMERVILLE - Transit police are looking for help identifying two people in a civil rights and assault and battery investigation.
The pair allegedly assaulted and verbally harassed an Asian woman with "racial epithets" at around 5:30 p.m. on Monday at the Davis Square MBTA station.
If you have any information on the suspects, contact the Transit police's criminal investigations unit at 617-222-1050.
