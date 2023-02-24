Watch CBS News
Police seek pair in alleged anti-Asian assault at MBTA station

By CBSBoston.com Staff

SOMERVILLE - Transit police are looking for help identifying two people in a civil rights and assault and battery investigation. 

The pair allegedly assaulted and verbally harassed an Asian woman with "racial epithets" at around 5:30 p.m. on Monday at the Davis Square MBTA station. 

The two suspects allegedly involved with a civil rights and assault and battery incident at Davis Square on Feb. 20.  MBTA Transit Police

If you have any information on the suspects, contact the Transit police's criminal investigations unit at 617-222-1050. 

First published on February 24, 2023 / 4:56 PM

