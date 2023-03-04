Watch CBS News
Local News

MBTA captures vandal blacking out security cameras on very same camera

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

QUINCY - MBTA Police said they will be looking for a person who vandalized security cameras at the Quincy Adams station by spray painting them black.

The problem, the MBTA Transit Police tweeted, is that the perpetrator had to stand in front of the camera, which was recording, to spray the lens.

"When we review the footage and capture your image, we'll be in touch," Transit Police promised.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on March 4, 2023 / 12:03 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.