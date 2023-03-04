MBTA captures vandal blacking out security cameras on very same camera
QUINCY - MBTA Police said they will be looking for a person who vandalized security cameras at the Quincy Adams station by spray painting them black.
The problem, the MBTA Transit Police tweeted, is that the perpetrator had to stand in front of the camera, which was recording, to spray the lens.
"When we review the footage and capture your image, we'll be in touch," Transit Police promised.
