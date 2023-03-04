MBTA captures vandal blacking out security cameras on very same camera

QUINCY - MBTA Police said they will be looking for a person who vandalized security cameras at the Quincy Adams station by spray painting them black.

The problem, the MBTA Transit Police tweeted, is that the perpetrator had to stand in front of the camera, which was recording, to spray the lens.

To the genius who vandalized our security cameras at #MBTA Quincy Adams Station. You do realize prior to you blacking out the lens you are on camera ?? When we review footage & capture your image we'll be in touch. pic.twitter.com/ht7r7cGBPo — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) March 4, 2023

"When we review the footage and capture your image, we'll be in touch," Transit Police promised.