Man arrested for 'threatening' MBTA riders with pet rat named Jerry

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - An MBTA rider is accused of "threatening" fellow passengers with his pet rat - and police say this isn't the first time he and his rodent have caused problems on the T.

Transit police arrested the 57-year-old Boston man who they say is "well known" for causing problems with the rat named Jerry.

He was taken into custody at the Oak Grove T station at about 4 p.m. Thursday evening. Police said he was also drinking and being disorderly.

In December, police said riders felt "unsafe" when the man had his pet rat sitting on his shoulder on the bus at Jackson Square.

Jerry has been turned over to animal control. 

