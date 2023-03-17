Man arrested for 'threatening' MBTA riders with pet rat named Jerry

BOSTON - An MBTA rider is accused of "threatening" fellow passengers with his pet rat - and police say this isn't the first time he and his rodent have caused problems on the T.

Transit police arrested the 57-year-old Boston man who they say is "well known" for causing problems with the rat named Jerry.

He was taken into custody at the Oak Grove T station at about 4 p.m. Thursday evening. Police said he was also drinking and being disorderly.

"Rat" it again !! 57 y/o Boston man well known to TPD for causing disturbances w/his pet rat was arrested at #MBTA Oak Grove on 3/16 4PM for threatening folks w/his rat. He also was consuming alcohol/being disorderly/refused the leave. Jerry the Rat was turned over to AC. pic.twitter.com/zZcltcPtdn — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) March 17, 2023

In December, police said riders felt "unsafe" when the man had his pet rat sitting on his shoulder on the bus at Jackson Square.

Jerry has been turned over to animal control.