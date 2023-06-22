Watch CBS News
MBTA to shut down Green Line B branch from July 17 to 28 for track work

BOSTON - The MBTA announced it will be shutting down the Green Line's B branch from July 17 to 28 for crews to complete track work.

Shuttle buses will replace the trains between Kenmore and Boston College during this time. 

Crews will be replacing the track at Packard's Corner, where a train recently derailed. They'll also be replacing track from Harvard Avenue to Allston Street.

An Open House about the closures will be held at Boston University's Sleeper Auditorium on 871 Commonwealth Ave. at 6 p.m. on June 28.

