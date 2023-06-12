MBTA Green Line trolley derails in Allston; Delays expected

BOSTON - A Green Line trolley derailed on the B branch near Packard's Corner in Allston Monday afternoon, the MBTA said.

There were no reports of injuries, but the MBTA told riders to expect delays as buses replaced train service. About 30 passengers got off the train safely, the T said.

Crews could be seen inspecting the trolley that had come off the tracks at 1:40 p.m.

A Green Line trolley derailed in Allston Monday. CBS Boston

There was no immediate word on what caused the derailment.

The MBTA said it has reported the incident to the Department of Public Utilities and the Federal Transit Administration, which recently rejected the T's plan for track safety.