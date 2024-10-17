Family of man killed by MBTA bus in Boston demands changes

BOSTON – The family of a man hit and killed over the weekend outside the Forest Hills T station in Jamaica Plain plans to file a wrongful death lawsuit, saying they hope his death prompts safety changes in the area.

Glenn Inghram death

Glenn Inghram, 63, was a local gardener, well-known in the Jamaica Plain community.

He was in the crosswalk outside the Forest Hills T stop just before noon on Saturday when he was struck by a bus that was turning left. He later died from severe head injuries.

No charges have been filed in Inghram's death.

Glenn Inghram, who was hit and killed by an MBTA bus. Family Photo

Calls for change at Forest Hills MBTA station

Inghram's family said it is the responsibility of the driver to yield to pedestrians in that crosswalk.

His brother and niece who came to Boston from Denver spoke of a man they described as a free spirit. They said he was just crossing the road to get a sandwich.

They hope his death will be a force for safety changes in the neighborhood.

"He's been a great friend, a great brother. I miss him dearly," Ken Inghram, the victim's brother, said at a press conference Thursday. "I just don't want this death to be for naught. Sometimes I feel it takes a death to effect change in this society."

More than 600 people who live in the area have signed a petition seeking changes. They want to see a dedicated pedestrian light in the crosswalk, curb extensions, temporary flex posts, and landscaping changes in the area to make visibility better for the bus drivers.

An MBTA spokesperson released a statement on Thursday.

"The MBTA is cooperating with the District Attorney's active investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident," the MBTA said. "Following safety-related incidents, it is standard procedure for bus/train operators to be removed from service while the investigative process advances. We send our condolences to the Inghram family during this time."