5 former MBTA employees accused of lying about performing Red Line track inspections

Five current and former MBTA employees have been arrested after they allegedly lied about Red Line inspections they were supposed to do last year.

Brain Pfaffinger, 47, of Marshfield; Ronald Gamble, 62, of Dorchester; Jensen Vatel, 42, of Brockton; Nathalie Mendes, 53, of New Bedford; and Andy Vicente, 36, of Bridgewater have all been indicted for falsification of records, among other charges. All five were MBTA track inspectors; the MBTA said four stopped working for them last year and the fifth person is currently on leave.

According to court documents, the five employees falsified track inspection reports, claiming they performed track inspections when they really didn't. Court documents said the five were seen on surveillance video elsewhere, including a parking lot and working on private vehicles, when they were supposed to be performing track inspections. Pfaffinger, who was the supervisor, allegedly not only knew about this but is also accused of having subordinates work on his own vehicle.

"Their actions do not reflect the values of the MBTA, and they will not impact the improvements we continue to make across the system. We are taking these allegations very seriously, as we have an obligation to the public and to our workforce to ensure that every employee meets the highest standards of conduct," the MBTA said in a statement.

The five face up to 20 years behind bars for falsifying records, along with three years of supervised released and a $250,000 fine.