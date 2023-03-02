Watch CBS News
Piece of ceiling falls onto platform at Harvard Square Station

CAMBRIDGE - An insulation panel fell from the ceiling onto the platform at the Harvard Square Station in Cambridge on Wednesday afternoon.

An insulation panel fell from the ceiling to the platform at Harvard Square Station in Cambridge. Peter D'Angelo

No one was injured.

"The area has been cordoned off while structural engineers perform an inspection of the ceiling and work to determine why the panel fell," an MBTA spokesperson said in a statement.

Engineers inspecting the ceiling have removed a second panel.

First published on March 1, 2023 / 9:21 PM

