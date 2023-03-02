Piece of ceiling falls onto platform at Harvard Square Station
CAMBRIDGE - An insulation panel fell from the ceiling onto the platform at the Harvard Square Station in Cambridge on Wednesday afternoon.
No one was injured.
"The area has been cordoned off while structural engineers perform an inspection of the ceiling and work to determine why the panel fell," an MBTA spokesperson said in a statement.
Engineers inspecting the ceiling have removed a second panel.
