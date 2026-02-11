Massachusetts firefighters rescue dog within 5 minutes after it fell into icy pond

Firefighters in Maynard, Massachusetts rushed into action to save a dog that fell through the ice and into a frigid pond. Fortunately for the dog, rescuers were located just steps away and were able to bring him to safety within five minutes.

Just after 9 p.m., a call came in for a dog through the ice at Mill Pond on Sudbury Street.

Maynard Fire Cpt. Travis Gross said there was one bit of good news. Mill Pond is located directly across the parking lot from the fire station.

Gross said that firefighters pulled the dog from the icy water within about five minutes of receiving the initial call.

"You don't have a lot of time to think about it in the moment," Gross said.

According to the fire captain, the dog was walking off leash with its owner. It's not clear if it accidentally ran onto the ice and fell through, or if it was attracted to the open water in the pond.

Fortunately, firefighters had just completed ice rescue training about a month ago.

"We do a tremendous amount of ice water rescue training every year. It's one of those things that you get to train a lot on but you never get to execute on. But I think everyone jumped into that mode of knowing exactly what to do," Gross said.

Firefighter Keagan Sheridan was the person who put on a cold water protection suit and went into the pond.

"The dog was pretty calm. He wasn't panicking much," Sheridan said. "We got there and his head was resting on the ice shelf. He was keeping his head above water, that way he could keep breathing. Once we got to him, he kept calm and didn't try to kick at us. He was very calm and collected."

Once the dog was out of the water, he shook off his fur and ran to his owner, who had the car running so he could warm up is four-legged friend.

"There's no such thing as safe ice"

Gross said that most ice in Massachusetts is thick currently, but even in places where that's the case, there can be weak spots. At Mill Pond, it's not clear if the hole water discharge or if there was an intake device.

Sheridan said as a general rule, there's one thing people can keep in mind when they are inexperienced with ice.

"There's no such thing as safe ice. You don't know until you test it. So if you can keep off it, keep off it," he said.