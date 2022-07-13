Police to search New Hampshire towns for evidence in 2004 disappearance of Maura Murray

LANDAFF, N.H. – Crews will spend Wednesday searching two New Hampshire towns looking for information in the disappearance of Maura Murray, a University of Massachusetts student who has not been seen since 2004.

New Hampshire State Police and members of the Fish and Game Department will conduct a ground search in the area of Route 112. The search will be done in the towns of Landaff and Easton.

Investigators said the search is not happening as a result of new information in the case. Police will instead be doing a more extensive search of areas that were previously inspected "in a more limited fashion."

Murray left the UMass Amherst campus the night of February 9, 2004. Around 7:30 p.m., her car was involved in a single-car crash on Route 112 in Haverhill, N.H.

A resident in the area told police they spoke with a woman believed to have been Murray at the scene of the crash. By the time police arrived, however, the woman was not there.

There have been multiple searches of the area in recent years.

Human bone fragments found in the area of Loon Mountain in Lincoln, New Hampshire in September in 2021 were tested. The bones, however, did not belong to Murray.

Earlier this year, Murray's family said the FBI put out a new bulletin about her disappearance, a move aimed at helping pool resources across agencies and jurisdictions.

The public is asked to stay away from the area during Wednesday's search.