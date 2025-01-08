Early college programs expanded for more Massachusetts high school students

BOSTON - More Massachusetts high school students will soon be able to get a head start on earning college credits.

Gov. Maura Healey's administration said this week it is awarding $8 million in grants to expand early college programs that let high school students take college classes for free.

About 9,000 students are currently taking advantage of early college programs. The new funding is expected to benefit an additional 2,300 young people.

"Early College programs are great for our students and great for our economy," Healey said in a statement. "They allow students to get college credit while they're still in high school at no cost, making it more affordable for them to get their degree and preparing them to succeed in their careers."

Focus on underrepresented students

The administration says the latest investment is aimed at getting students from rural towns and gateway cities involved in early college programs. Most high school seniors participating in the program are Black or Latino students, groups that are historically underrepresented in higher education.

"Early college participation increases college enrollment for all racial groups, but makes the biggest difference for Latino students who historically have been the least likely to matriculate to college," the administration said.

Which high schools are getting early college grants?

Fifty-five high schools that already have early college programs are getting between $50,000 to $125,000 to continue their work. A list of those programs can be found here.

Below we've listed the high schools, school districts and colleges receiving new grants for early college programs, via the Healey administration. "Capacity" grants help with staffing, recruitment and professional development for existing early college programs, while planning grants allow high schools and college partners to design an early college program.

Early College Capacity Grant Awardees, received $60,000 each:

Argosy Collegiate Charter School (Fall River)

Bard College at Simon's Rock (Great Barrington)

Benjamin Franklin Cummings Institute of Technology (Boston)

Bridgewater State University

Bunker Hill Community College

Framingham State University

Middlesex Community College

New Heights Charter School of Brockton

North Shore Community College

Northern Essex Community College

Quincy Public Schools

Revere Public Schools

Salem State University

Springfield Public Schools

Springfield Technical Community College

UMass Boston

Waltham Public Schools

Westfield Public Schools

Early College Planning Grant Awardees:

Randolph High School and Bridgewater State University: $150,000

Billerica Public Schools and UMass Commonwealth Collegiate Academy (CCA): $100,000

Brockton Public Schools and UMass CCA: $100,000

CityLab Innovation High School (Revere) and Benjamin Franklin Cummings Institute of Technology (Boston): $100,000

Edward M. Kennedy Academy for Health Careers: A Horace Mann Charter Public School (Boston) and Bunker Hill Community College: $100,000

B.M.C. Durfee High School (Fall River) and UMass CCA: $100,000

Greater Lowell Technical High School and UMass CCA: $100,000

Margarita Muñiz Academy (Boston) and UMass Boston: $100,000

TechBoston Academy and UMass Boston: $100,000

Taunton Public Schools and UMass CCA: $94,068

Argosy Collegiate Charter School (Fall River) and UMass CCA: $93,528

Methuen High School and UMass Lowell CCA: $90,789

Woburn High School and UMass CCA: $69,448

Dracut Public Schools and UMass CCA: $68,908

Putnam High School (Springfield) and Westfield State University: $51,711

Springfield High School of Science and Technology and Westfield State University: $51,514

Granby, Easthampton and Hadley public school districts and UMass CCA: $51,445

The Springfield Renaissance School and UMass CCA: $51,442

Martha's Vineyard Regional High School and Middlesex Community College: $50,000

New Bedford High School and UMass CCA: $50,000

Pittsfield High School and Berkshire Community College: $50,000

Shawsheen Valley Technical High School (Billerica) and Middlesex Community College: $50,000

Taconic High School (Pittsfield) and Berkshire Community College: $50,000

Albert D. Holland High School of Technology (Boston) and UMass Boston: $50,000

Bourne High School and Massachusetts Maritime Academy: $50,000

Early College Multilingual Program (Boston) and Roxbury Community College: $50,000

Wachusett Regional High School and Worcester State University: $50,000

Mansfield High School and Bristol Community College: $50,000

Oliver Ames High School (Easton) and Bristol Community College/Quincy College: $50,000

David Prouty High School (Spencer) and Worcester State University: $40,400

Chelmsford High School and Middlesex Community College: $26,300

Putnam Vocational Technical Academy and UMass Amherst: $26,262