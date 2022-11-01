Mattress, textile disposal ban takes effect in Massachusetts

Ban on mattress and textile disposal in trash begins Tuesday in Massachusetts

By Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TV

HOLLISTON - A new waste disposal ban taking effect November 1st makes it illegal for residents to toss old mattresses and textiles.

One homeowner in Holliston turned to Green Team Junk Removal after learning his usual trash pickup service was adding costs and certain requirements, like plastic wrapping, to get rid of his old mattress.

Fred Cullen, CEO of Green Team Junk Removal, said many people are unaware that 75% of a mattress can be recycled.

"The foam for mattresses can be used for carpet padding, different fillers, metal in the box springs can be recycled, and the wood in the box springs gets broken down into mulch," said Cullen.

His company recycles, reuses, and donates 80% of what they haul, working with vendors throughout the state to lighten up landfills.

"The more we're able to keep stuff out of the landfill and have it recycled correctly, it's amazing," continued Cullen.

Those recycled items also include textiles like clothes, shoes, bedding, towels, curtains and fabric. Green Team Junk donates those items to a local charity who distributes them across the country.

While Cullen says he thinks the ban was a long time coming, many residents will have less money in their pockets.

"You're looking at anywhere between $100 to $150 per mattress, so that's a huge jump," he said.

Some cities and towns are looking at ways to offset the cost to residents.

"It's a cost that everyone has to bear at some point," said Kevin Weber, Sharon's DPW Supervisor.

Sharon is one of 44 municipalities across the state now with a new mattress recycling program after applying for and receiving a grant from the Department of Environmental Protection.

"You bring it down here to the DPW you'll be directed to the mattress recycling container, and you can deposit it there," said Weber.

There have been $440,000 in grants awarded to help communities purchase mattress collection containers like the one in Sharon to comply with the ban.

Now residents can dispose of their mattresses and box springs for only $35 versus $100.

For clothing he recommends looking for donation bins in your city or town.

CLICK HERE for a list of Massachusetts towns enrolled in the grant program.