Matthew Slater, Corey C. Griffin Foundation surprise students with new laptops

BOSTON - Christmas came early in Boston for nearly 2,000 kids who are part of the Corey C. Griffin Foundation.

Through the Corey's Kids initiative, thousands of children from various non-profits in Boston were invited to the Cathedral of the Holy Cross to hear an inspiring message from New England Patriots captain Matthew Slater, who talked about the meaning of Christmas. And these kids took it all the joy.

"And that's the beauty of Christmas, it's the gift of Christ that we receive, that we celebrate," Slater said.

"I am so thankful to have this opportunity to be here," said Tarahji Scudder, a student at Saint John Paul II Catholic Academy. "Carry on your joy, no matter who tries to bring you down. Keep carrying it on. Don't let anybody destroy that."

Not only did these kids hear an inspiring message from the three-time Super Bowl champion, but now they are also walking away with very special gifts: Laptops and STEM magnetic puzzles.

"I got a laptop from Matthew," one student said. "I'm very happy. I'm very grateful."

Slater says imparting wisdom, guidance and faith into young peoples' lives is one of his greatest passions.

"It's around the holidays that you're reminded that it's better to give and then to receive," Slater said.

The Corey C. Griffin Foundation was established in 2014 in memory of Corey Griffin. They believe every child deserves the opportunity to succeed.

"I feel like he is with us here tonight," Rob Griffin said of his son Corey. "This was really important to him. Helping children, helping kids and that's what it's all about in life."