Matthew Perry toxicology report reveals cause of death was "acute effects of ketamine"

Matthew Perry, the beloved "Friends" sitcom star, died from the "acute effects of ketamine," according to an autopsy report released Friday by the Los Angeles Medical Examiner Office.

Perry, 54, was found unresponsive in late October, "floating face down in the heated end of pool," the autopsy report said. His cause of death is listed as the "acute effects of ketamine," with contributing factors listed as "drowning, coronary artery disease and buprenorphine effects."

The report says the death was accidental and that no signs of foul play were suspected.

The actor had struggled with addiction for many years, although he reportedly had been clean for 19 months, the report said. Perry had been reportedly receiving ketamine therapy for depression and anxiety, the autopsy report said.

