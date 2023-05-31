Attorney Matthew Nilo arrested in New Jersey for 2007-08 Charlestown rapes

BOSTON - An accused serial rapist and kidnapper has been arrested in connection with a string of sex assaults that happened in Boston in 2007 and 2008. Boston Police said 35-year-old Matthew Nilo, an attorney, was arrested Tuesday in Weehawken, New Jersey.

Nilo is originally from the Boston area, and previously lived in the North End. The alleged assaults occurred in the Terminal Street area of Charlestown.

The FBI used investigative genetic genealogy to help identify Nilo. According to the agency, the method combines the use of DNA analysis with traditional genealogical research and historical records to generate leads.

"To be crystal clear, any crime we attempt to solve through this process must be based upon a final comparison between the crime scene DNA and the DNA from the suspect and we only get what any other customer using a publicly accessible genealogical service would receive," said Boston FBI Special Agent In Charge Joe Bonavolonta.

Nilo has been charged with three counts of aggravated rape, two counts of kidnapping, one count of assault with intent to rape, and one count of indecent assault and battery.

Nilo lived in other areas of the country before 2008, including Wisconsin, California, and New York. Anyone who has information or believes they may be a victim associated with this case is encouraged is contact Boston Police or the FBI.