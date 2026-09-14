Sandwich, Massachusetts police officer charged in off-duty drunk driving crash due in court

Sandwich, Massachusetts police officer Matthew Cotter will be in court Monday to face a drunk driving charge on Cape Cod.

Cotter, 44, of Sandwich, was off-duty when investigators said he crashed a BMW X5 SUV into a parked car outside a home on Grand Oak Road around 9:30 p.m. Friday. A 911 caller said Cotter had driven through the bushes in her yard before hitting her car.

A neighbor said the driver got out of the SUV after the crash and announced, "I'm a Sandwich police officer." When Cotter was identified as the driver, Sandwich Police called Massachusetts State Police to investigate the crash.

Sandwich police officer Matthew Cotter was arrested and charged with drunk driving on Sept. 11, 2026. CBS Boston

State police said he failed a field sobriety test and was arrested. He's charged with OUI liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, marked lanes violations and having an unregistered car.

Cotter was placed on administrative leave. He will be arraigned in Barnstable District Court on Monday.

"The Sandwich Police Department and its members hold each other and themselves to the highest standards. In addition to the criminal charges taken by the Massachusetts State Police, the Sandwich Police Department will be conducting a thorough internal investigation," police said in a statement.

Police are also looking into another incident during the arrest. One of Cotter's relatives showed up at the scene and allegedly assaulted an independent news photographer who was recording video of the arrest.

Matthew Cotter's SUV after the crash on Grand Oak Road in Sandwich, Mass. on Sept. 11, 2026. CBS Boston

Sandwich, Massachusetts is about 60 miles southeast of Boston.